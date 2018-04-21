Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Struggles in first start of season
Pomeranz got a no-decision against Oakland on Friday, lasting just 3.2 innings and giving up three runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking two as the Red Sox eventually won 7-3.
Freshly activated off the 10-day disabled list coming off a forearm injury, Pomeranz struggled in his first start of the year, surrendering three runs in the first inning and ultimately not making it out of the fourth inning despite striking out seven batters. It wasn't a banner showing, but Pomeranz had a solid 3.32 ERA in 173.2 innings for Boston last year, so there's reason to hope this was just first-start rust and he'll get on track as he logs more starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Officially reinstated from disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Facing no restrictions in Friday debut•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Will start Friday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Joining rotation next week•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: May return next week•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Tabbed for next rehab start Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...