Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Struggles in first start of season

Pomeranz got a no-decision against Oakland on Friday, lasting just 3.2 innings and giving up three runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking two as the Red Sox eventually won 7-3.

Freshly activated off the 10-day disabled list coming off a forearm injury, Pomeranz struggled in his first start of the year, surrendering three runs in the first inning and ultimately not making it out of the fourth inning despite striking out seven batters. It wasn't a banner showing, but Pomeranz had a solid 3.32 ERA in 173.2 innings for Boston last year, so there's reason to hope this was just first-start rust and he'll get on track as he logs more starts.