Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Struggles in return from DL

Pomeranz (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out four and walked two.

Pomeranz threw 56 of 89 pitches for strikes and had a first-pitch strike to only 10 of 22 batters faced. The 29-year-old's first major-league start since late May did not go as planned, and he now has a 6.91 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 41.2 innings heading into his next expected start against the Twins on Sunday.