Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Struggles in return from DL
Pomeranz (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings against the Orioles. He struck out four and walked two.
Pomeranz threw 56 of 89 pitches for strikes and had a first-pitch strike to only 10 of 22 batters faced. The 29-year-old's first major-league start since late May did not go as planned, and he now has a 6.91 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across 41.2 innings heading into his next expected start against the Twins on Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Activated, starting Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for start against Baltimore on Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Successful rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: To remain in Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for rehab outing Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Third rehab start scheduled•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...