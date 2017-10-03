Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Tabbed as Game 2 starter
Pomeranz will start Game 2 of the ALDS against the Astros, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
With Chris Sale set to start Game 1, Pomeranz will get the ball for Game 2. The 28-year-old compiled a respectable 3.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 173.2 innings during the regular season.
