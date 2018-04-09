Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Tabbed for next rehab start Friday
Pomeranz (forearm) will make his next rehab start Friday with Double-A Portland, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
There was a rumor that the southpaw could return to the rotation this weekend, but it appears that the Red Sox want him to work out some kinks with another rehab assignment. Pomeranz struggled with command in his rehab start Sunday, walking six and uncorking a wild pitch in 4.1 innings of work. This means he likely won't be able to return to the big leagues until next week's series with the Angels at the earliest.
