Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Tagged for five runs in loss to Blue Jays
Pomeranz (16-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk across two innings while taking the loss Monday against the Blue Jays. He did not record a strikeout.
Pomeranz allowed a solo home run in the first inning before he was tagged for four runs on five hits and a walk in the second. He fell behind in the count on several occasions and worked up to 47 pitches before his removal ahead of the third. This poor outing came as something of a surprise for Pomeranz, who had delivered four quality starts in the last five. He will look to get back on track in his final regular season start Saturday against the Astros.
