Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Takes loss Tuesday

Pomeranz (1-5) allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Pomeranz once against exhibited poor command -- 50 of 95 pitches for strikes, two hit batsmen -- and diminished velocity (89.1 mph). He was better than his last time out, but he still put 10 men on base in five innings. There had been talk of the left-hander not being part of the rotation going forward, but he appears to have gotten a reprieve when Boston placed Chris Sale on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. That, coupled with a doubleheader next week may give him another couple of starts to prove he should remain in the starting five. With the Sale transaction and days off coming Wednesday and Monday, the rotation is in flux. Pomeranz is tentatively scheduled to start next Tuesday in Toronto.