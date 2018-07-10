Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Third rehab start scheduled

Pomeranz (biceps) threw a bullpen session Monday and will make his third rehabilitation start Friday for Triple-A Pawtucket, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pomeranz could be activated shortly after the All-Star break, although he hasn't pitched more than three innings in his previous two rehab starts. The left-hander may require a fourth rehab start next week to build up his innings and pitch count before rejoining Boston's rotation.