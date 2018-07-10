Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Third rehab start scheduled
Pomeranz (biceps) threw a bullpen session Monday and will make his third rehabilitation start Friday for Triple-A Pawtucket, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Pomeranz could be activated shortly after the All-Star break, although he hasn't pitched more than three innings in his previous two rehab starts. The left-hander may require a fourth rehab start next week to build up his innings and pitch count before rejoining Boston's rotation.
More News
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Makes second rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Goal to improve mechanics Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Endures rocky rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Set for rehab assignment next week•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Simulated game scheduled for Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Bullpen session expected Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart