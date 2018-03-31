Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Throws bullpen Friday

Pomeranz (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday and could return to the Red Sox by mid-April, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The bullpen session followed a 60-pitch minor-league game Wednesday. Pomeranz was working on his mechanics in the bullpen, a sign that he's feeling better and working toward a return. He's expected to throw one more minor-league game in Fort Myers and then another at a minor-league affiliate. The left-hander could return in time for a game as early as April 12.