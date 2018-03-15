Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Throws bullpen session
Pomeranz (forearm) threw a simulated bullpen session Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pomeranz isn't expected back by Opening Day, but he was able to throw a bullpen session that equated to about 2.0 innings of work. He could throw live batting practice Sunday depending on how his forearm feels after the throwing session. If he continues to progress, there's a chance he could be ready for the start of the regular season, although the team believes he'll need a longer timetable for his recovery.
