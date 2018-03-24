Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Throws in minor-league game
Pomeranz (forearm) tossed three innings in a minor-league game Friday, but is unlikely to be stretched out in time for the regular season, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports. "That's about as good as I could have hoped for today," Pomeranz said. "I've been working on a lot of stuff mechanically, just keeping it clean. I wasn't out there trying to burn it out, but I think it was coming out of my hand pretty good."
Pomeranz is headed for the disabled list to start the season, but it's not expected to be a lengthy stay. His injury along with Steven Wright (knee) being assessed a 15-game suspension for domestic violence leaves Boston's rotation for the start of the regular season undetermined. Brian Johnson was named Friday to join Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello, with the fifth spot coming down to Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) or Hector Velasquez. If Rodriguez can get his pitch count up before Opening Day, he'll join the rotation. If not, Velazquez will make at least one start.
