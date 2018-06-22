Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Throws off mound

Pomeranz (biceps, neck) threw off a mound Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Pomeranz hasn't pitched all month after being shut down with biceps tendinitis. It's his second arm issue of the year after he battled a forearm flexor strain at the start of the season. His return timetable is not yet clear, but throwing off the mound is an important start in his recovery. Steven Wright is expected to continue in the rotation while Pomeranz remains out.

