Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Ticketed for Triple-A start Sunday

Pomeranz (forearm) will head to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday for his last tune up before rejoining the Red Sox next weekend, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The plan is for Pomeranz to get one last rehab outing in and then re-enter the Red Sox's rotation against the Orioles. This will push Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez to the bullpen. Expect another update on Pomeranz's status following Sunday's affair.