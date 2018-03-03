Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: To have MRI on Saturday

Pomeranz will have an MRI on his injured elbow Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Pomeranz was removed from Friday's game against the Cardinals with forearm tightness. It was a potentially ominous diagnosis, as forearm tightness is often the first indicator of a more serious injury, but neither Pomeranz nor manager Alex Cora seems particularly worried. The full picture should become clear after the MRI results are made public.