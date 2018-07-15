Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: To remain in Pawtucket

Pomeranz will remain at Triple-A Pawtucket for at least one more rehab start after lasting just 3.2 innings in his most recent outing Friday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

This was the second uninspiring start for Pomeranz while on rehab. In three starts overall, the left-hander has pitched a total of 9.1 innings while allowing nine runs on 13 hits and five walks. With Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) landing on the disabled list Saturday, the Red Sox are relying on Pomeranz figuring out his mechanics and contributing in the rotation in the second half.