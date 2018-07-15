Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: To remain in Pawutcket

Pomeranz will stay at Triple-A Pawtucket after lasting just 3.2 innings in a rehabilitation start Friday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

This was the second uninspiring start for Pomeranz while on rehab. In three starts overall, the left-hander has pitched a total of 9.1 innings while allowing nine runs on 13 hits and five walks. With Eduardo Rodriguez (ankle) landing on the disabled list Saturday, the Red Sox need Pomeranz to figure out his mechanics and contribute in Boston's rotation.