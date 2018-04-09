Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Unphased by command issues Sunday

Pomeranz (forearm) allowed two runs on two hits and six walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings of a rehabilitation start at Triple-A Pawtucket, Nick Friar of the New Bedford Standard Times reports. He also had one wild pitch, gave up a home run and threw just 47 strikes out of 85 pitches.

Pomeranz missed location on all of his pitches while his fastball sat between 85-87 mph -- he's typically low-90s. Despite the poor results, Pomeranz was not overly concerned. "I was going out there working on stuff; generally I don't go into big-league games working on things," the left-hander said. "But today I (was) trying to get ready for the big leagues." With the Red Sox having announced that both Hector Velazquez and Brian Johnson are headed to the bullpen, the plan is to have Pomeranz rejoin the Red Sox's rotation this week, probably Saturday against the Orioles.