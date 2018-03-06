Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Update expected

Pomeranz (forearm) will be re-evaluated Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

Pomeranz was removed from Saturday's start with what was later diagnosed as a mild flexor strain in his left (throwing) forearm. We will learn more about his prognosis after the team gets a look at him Tuesday, but there's the possibility he lands on the disabled list to start the season. In the event the left-hander is unable to start the season on the active roster, the Red Sox have Brian Johnson and Hector Velazquez waiting in the wings. As it is, one of those two is expected to be in the rotation with Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) and Steven Wright (knee) on the mend.