Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Will start Friday
Pomeranz (forearm) is in line to get his first start of the season Friday against the Athletics, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Pomeranz will be activated off the 10-day disabled list before his scheduled start Friday. He tossed 5.1 innings in a rehab start Friday and he's feeling good enough to make his regular season debut. Pomeranz is coming off a season in which he made 32 starts and recorded a 3.32 ERA across 173.2 innings, so he's expected to give Boston's starting rotation a definite boost if he can return to form.
