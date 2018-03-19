Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz: Will throw minor-league game Friday
Pomeranz (forearm) will throw three minor-league innings on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pomeranz is working his way back from forearm tightness suffered in a March 2 Grapefruit League game. He threw two innings in a simulated game on Sunday without issues. The timeline is tight for him to be ready by Opening Day, though, and it remains unclear whether he'll miss a turn or two in the rotation.
