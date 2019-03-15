Red Sox's Durbin Feltman: Could reach majors
Feltman is mentioned as a possible in-season addition to the Red Sox's bullpen this season, Michael SIlverman of the Boston Herald reports. The 21-year-old reliever made his debut with big-leaguers Thursday, striking out two, walking one and picking off a runner in an inning against Detroit.
Feltman was a third-round pick (100th overall) out of TCU in 2018 and dominated at three stops last season, finishing out at High-A Salem. "Good, good, good awareness, that's good right there," manager Alex Cora said. "First big league outing, he goes out there, he fell behind three hitters, but you can see the stuff. That last one, it was a good play. Game on the line, he didn't panic, stepped off, got the out, and we got the tie." The Red Sox will have Feltman, who turns 22 in April, continue along a traditional path, exposing him to Double-A and Triple-A before entertaining thoughts of bringing him to Boston later in the regular season.
