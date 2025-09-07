May is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento.

Just as manager Alex Cora suggested would be the case, May is set to return to a starting role this week after the right-hander was deployed as a reliever while pitching on three days' in his most recent outing this past Wednesday against the Guardians. While working behind opener Brennan Bernardino, May limited Cleveland to one earned run on three hits and two walks. Since being acquired from the Dodgers on July 31, May now owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB over 28.1 innings through his first six outings with the Red Sox.