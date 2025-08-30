May (7-11) took the loss Saturday, coughing up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks over 5.1 innings as the Red Sox fell 10-3 to the Pirates. He struck out five.

Boston held an early 2-1 lead as May gave up only an unearned run through four innings, but the wheels began to come off for the right-hander in the fifth after a leadoff single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. May has been tagged for at least four runs in four of his last eight starts, stumbling to a 6.13 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 38:18 K:BB over 39.2 innings during that stretch. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Arizona.