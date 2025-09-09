The Red Sox will place May on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with an undisclosed injury, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

May had been scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics, but the Red Sox will now hand the ball to Connelly Early instead. It's unclear what injury May is dealing with, but the club should provide more clarity soon. The right-hander has been up-and-down during his time in Boston, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB over 28.1 innings.