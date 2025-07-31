The Dodgers traded May to the Red Sox on Thursday in exchange for James Tibbs, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After logging a 4.85 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 104 innings in his first 19 appearances back from flexor tendon and UCL revision surgery, May will be sent across the country to join the Red Sox. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the team planned to move May into the bullpen, though it's unclear if the Red Sox have similar plans for the 27-year-old righty.