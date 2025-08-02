Red Sox's Dustin May: Team debut pushed to Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
May is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Royals at Fenway Park in what will be his Red Sox debut.
Boston had previously listed May as its scheduled starter for Sunday's game against the Astros, but the right-hander will instead have to wait a few more days beyond that to make his team debut. Lucas Giolito is now slated to take the hill for the Red Sox's final contest of the weekend series with Houston.