Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Aiming for debut Thursday

Pedroia (knee) is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut Thursday versus the Twins, the Associated Press reports.

Pedroia cleared the final hurdle of his recovery from knee surgery Tuesday morning when he completed a workout and will now get the chance to test his health in a game setting for the first time since May 29. Now 35 years old and coming off an injury that essentially wiped out his 2018 campaign, Pedroia's usage will be managed carefully both in the spring and during the regular season. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said prior to spring training that he's hopeful Pedroia can play 120 games in 2019, a stark downturn from the kind of workload he handled earlier in his career.