Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Avoids major setback

After further testing, Pedroia (knee) will work out with the team over the next few days and could resume his rehab assignment shortly, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox will continue to take it easy with Pedroia, though his knee is already feeling better than it did Sunday. If he responds well to working out over the next couple of days, Boston figures to send him back to Double-A Portland to continue his rehab assignment.