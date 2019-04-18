Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Avoids serious injury
Pedroia did not sustain a serious injury to his left knee Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia exited Wednesday's game after feeling discomfort in his surgically repaired left knee, however initial tests indicate that the veteran second baseman avoided a serious injury. While this is a sigh of relief for Pedroia, who missed most of the 2018 campaign while recovering from left knee surgery, specifics regarding the injury and whether he needs a trip to the injured list are unknown. He'll meet up with the Red Sox in Tampa Bay to discuss his next step.
