Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Back from IL

The Red Sox activated Pedroia (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He'll start at second base and hit seventh in Boston's home opener against the Blue Jays, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

The veteran second baseman will make his first regular-season appearance since May 31, 2018 after completing a lengthy rehab program from knee surgery that stretched into spring training. Though the 2008 AL MVP likely won't be asked to handle an everyday role this season after back-to-back injury shortened campaigns, Pedroia should still see the bulk of the action at the keystone moving forward, resulting in Eduardo Nunez handling more of a utility role for the Red Sox.