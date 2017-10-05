Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Back in lineup for Game 1 on Thursday

Pedroia (knee) is in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Astros on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia returns to the lineup after sitting out the last couple regular-season contests while he continued to nurse a lingering knee ailment. He will bat in the sixth spot and man the keystone for the opening game as the club goes up against right-hander Justin Verlander. After a hot spurt to start September, Pedroia has since cooled off, and is just 3-for-36 at the dish since Sept. 15.