Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Batting leadoff Monday
Pedroia will serve as Boston's designated hitter and leadoff man in Monday's game against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Boston planned to deploy Pedroia atop the order Sunday, but he ended up slotting in sixth after typical table setter Andrew Benintendi was a late addition to the lineup as a replacement for Jackie Bradley (illness). Benintendi fouled a ball off his foot in the third inning that resulted in him sustaining a painful bruise, so he'll move to the bench in the series finale and open up the No. 1 spot in the lineup for Pedroia. While Benintendi's injury is viewed as a day-to-day situation, Pedroia should at least get a boost in DFS formats Monday as he faces off against Orioles righty Dan Straily.
