Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Batting second in return to lineup
Pedroia (knee) will bat second and man the DH spot in his return from the disabled list for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
With Hanley Ramirez (oblique) on the bench, the Red Sox will have the luxury of keeping Pedroia out of the field as he rejoins the lineup. It's expected that Ramirez will return to action Wednesday, at which point Pedroia should take back duties at second base on a more regular basis. That will more than likely result in the newly acquired Eduardo Nunez losing out on an everyday gig and transitioning to a utility role off the bench.
