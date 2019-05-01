Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Beginning rehab stint
Pedroia (knee) will begin his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. "'Whenever he's ready, he's ready," manager Alex Cora said.
Pedroia has been cleared to return to game action after spending the past week ramping up his baseball activities. The veteran infielder is expected to report to Double-A Portland. It remains to be seen how many rehab games Pedroia will need before being cleared to return, but the Red Sox figure to handle him with care after he lasted just eight days before heading back to the IL following his initial return from knee surgery earlier in the year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Hits outside Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Runs on field•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expects to return after minimum•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Officially placed on 10-day IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...