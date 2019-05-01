Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Beginning rehab stint

Pedroia (knee) will begin his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. "'Whenever he's ready, he's ready," manager Alex Cora said.

Pedroia has been cleared to return to game action after spending the past week ramping up his baseball activities. The veteran infielder is expected to report to Double-A Portland. It remains to be seen how many rehab games Pedroia will need before being cleared to return, but the Red Sox figure to handle him with care after he lasted just eight days before heading back to the IL following his initial return from knee surgery earlier in the year.