Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Begins rehab Monday
Pedroia (knee) went 1-for-3 with a run scored and played five innings at second base for Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday.
Pedroia kicked off his rehabilitation stint at Pawtucket and was pleased with the results. "I'm fine now," Pedroia told Nick Friar of the Providence Journal. "I don't have any issues. Which I think the work that we put in to get to this point, that's the reason why. You're going to see the same guy you've seen play for however many years I've played." He added that he never thought about the knee after his first inning, which was evident in the hustle he showed on the basepaths. Pedroia is expected to be back with Boston by the end of the May, but that timetable could be sooner.
