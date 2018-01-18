Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Cleared to run

Pedroia (knee) has been cleared to resume running, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia is coming off left knee surgery in late October which will likely cause him to miss the first two months of the 2018 season. This marks an important step for the second baseman, although there hasn't been any word on a specific timetable as we move closer to spring training. Expect there to be another update in the near future as Pedroia continues to rehab from the cartilage restoration procedure.