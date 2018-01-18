Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Cleared to run
Pedroia (knee) has been cleared to resume running, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia is coming off left knee surgery in late October which will likely cause him to miss the first two months of the 2018 season. This marks an important step for the second baseman, although there hasn't been any word on a specific timetable as we move closer to spring training. Expect there to be another update in the near future as Pedroia continues to rehab from the cartilage restoration procedure.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Likely out until late May•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Weighing knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: To see specialists concerning knee•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will have knee examined Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Back in lineup for Game 1 on Thursday•
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Thinking of making a heavy investment at catcher? Your options are limited, says Scott White,...
-
Top Prospects By Position
Check out Scott White's top rookie-eligible players at each position as you get ready for your...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...