Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Contemplating retirement

Pedroia (knee) is not sure if he will play baseball again and will take some time to determine his next steps, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

A steady stream of knee issues has limited Pedroia to just nine games over the last two seasons. He's suffered multiple setbacks while rehabbing this year, and his knee pain has gotten to the point where it had become clear to him that he can't play everyday. He does not wish to undergo surgery, meaning retirement may end up being the only path left. If this is indeed the end of the line for the 35-year-old, he'll end his 14-year career with a .299 average, 1,805 hits, 140 homers and 138 steals. He'll finish with quite the collection of hardware, including three World Series rings, one MVP, one Rookie of the Year, four All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger.