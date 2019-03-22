Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Continues progress

Pedroia (knee) played six innings in the field and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored Thursday.

Pedroia is also set to play in two more spring training games, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. While it's already been announced that he will begin the season on the injured list, Pedroia continues to see game action while he makes progress towards a return to the lineup.

