Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Continues to deal with inflammation
Pedroia will step away from baseball activities due to the lingering inflammation in his left knee, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Pedroia was recently able to resume hitting and playing catch but will take a break from all activities for the time being to give his knee the best chance to heal. The Red Sox have yet to describe a timetable for their second baseman, but a multi-week absence isn't out of the question, especially considering the knee troubles Pedroia has dealt with in the past.
