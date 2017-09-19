Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could go in for CAT scan
Pedroia (nose) could undergo a CAT scan Tuesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
The Red Sox will reevaluate Pedroia on Tuesday, and if he is feeling severe pain, they'll do the CAT scan to see if his nose is broken. A break could force him to miss significant time with just two weeks left in the season, but if it is just a bruise, Pedroia could be back in the lineup shortly. Expect an update before Tuesday's game.
