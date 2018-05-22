Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return Friday
Pedroia (knee) is scheduled to play second base for Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday and Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia will be reevaluated following Wednesday's game, and the veteran second baseman could be cleared to rejoin the Red Sox on Friday if he checks out OK after playing back-to-back games at the keystone for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last October. He should immediately take over as the team's everyday second baseman once he's activated, likely pushing Eduardo Nunez to a utility role.
