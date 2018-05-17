Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return in May
Manager Alex Cora said "there's a chance" Pedroia (knee) could return from the 10-day disabled list before the end of May, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia, who has been on the disabled list all season after undergoing knee surgery back in October, is currently in the middle of a minor-league rehab assignment. He's played in one game for Triple-A Pawtucket and is set to make another appearance for the PawSox on Friday. The veteran will likely have to play at least seven innings in back-to-back games before the Red Sox feel comfortable activating him, but it sounds like that could happen before the end of the month barring any setbacks in his rehab stint.
