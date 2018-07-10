Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return this season
Pedroia (knee) will go to Arizona to rehab for a while, but manager Alex Cora still thinks he will be able to return in 2018, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
He will work on new exercises to strengthen the area around his knee, and while Cora believes Pedroia will return this season, it's possible he may just be being an optimistic manager. Consider him out indefinitely.
