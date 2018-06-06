Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return to baseball activities soon

Pedroia (knee) was confirmed to be dealing with left knee inflammation and could return to baseball activities in a couple days, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Pedroia underwent an MRI on Tuesday which confirmed he was dealing with inflammation from October's knee surgery. The veteran second baseman seems unlikely to be ready to return when first eligible Saturday and it's unclear whether he will require a rehab assignment, but an extended stay on the disabled list doesn't appear to be in store for the 34-year-old.