Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return to baseball activities soon
Pedroia (knee) was confirmed to be dealing with left knee inflammation and could return to baseball activities in a couple days, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Pedroia underwent an MRI on Tuesday which confirmed he was dealing with inflammation from October's knee surgery. The veteran second baseman seems unlikely to be ready to return when first eligible Saturday and it's unclear whether he will require a rehab assignment, but an extended stay on the disabled list doesn't appear to be in store for the 34-year-old.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Sent for MRI•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Heads to DL with knee inflammation•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Remains out of Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched with sore knee•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Scratched from Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Gets breather Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...