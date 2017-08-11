Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Dealing with lingering knee injury
Pedroia has experienced nagging inflammation in his left knee, and could head back to the disabled list by the end of the weekend, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Pedroia recently returned from the disabled list Tuesday, but is in real danger of missing an extended period of time with this ongoing knee injury. The second baseman was back in the lineup upon his activation against Tampa Bay earlier this week, but he hasn't played since, and was absent from Friday's lineup for the series opener against the Yankees. Manager John Farrell stated that the next 24 hours could determine the club's move on whether to place Pedroia back on the DL or continue to keep him on the active roster.
