Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: DL trip likely, but should return this season
Pedroia said he expects to be placed on the disabled list but believes he can return this season, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia came off the disabled list on Tuesday but his knee flared up immediately and he hasn't seen the field since. The fact that it was even in question that Pedroia would return this season suggests that he may be out for multiple weeks this time around. Pedroia has attempted to play through injuries in the past, and it's possible he simply tried to make his return too early this time around.
