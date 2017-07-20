Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Drives in three Wednesday

Pedroia went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old continues his huge July, and Pedroia is now hitting .368 (25-for-68) on the month with three homers, two steals and 20 RBI in 16 games.

