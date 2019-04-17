Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Exits Wednesday's game
Pedroia was pulled from Wednesday's game against the Yankees after one at-bat, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia flied out to right field during the top of the second inning and was replaced at second base by Eduardo Nunez for the bottom of the frame. No official reason has yet to be provided for his exit.
