Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to debut this week
Pedroia (knee) is expected to make his spring training debut either Thursday or Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Pedroia handled Monday's workout -- which was was expected to be his most significant since reporting to spring training -- with no issues, clearing the way for the second baseman to make his Grapefruit League debut later in the week. It sounds like manager Alex Cora is trending towards keeping the veteran out until Friday, as the skipper doesn't want Pedroia to over-do it during Thursday's nationally televised game.
