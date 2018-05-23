Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to log seven innings Wednesday
Pedroia (knee) is set to play seven innings for Triple-A Pawtucket Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Pedroia's rehab assignment was briefly delayed after inclement weather Tuesday evening. He's scheduled to play second base for seven innings Wednesday, and he's been given the option to play Thursday morning as well. Manager Alex Cora stated he wants to see Pedroia play back-to-back days before making a decision on his reinstatement from the disabled list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab appearance pushed back•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return Friday•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Rehab stint likely to continue•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Will be evaluated over weekend•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Could return in May•
-
Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Begins rehab Monday•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...