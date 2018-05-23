Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to log seven innings Wednesday

Pedroia (knee) is set to play seven innings for Triple-A Pawtucket Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Pedroia's rehab assignment was briefly delayed after inclement weather Tuesday evening. He's scheduled to play second base for seven innings Wednesday, and he's been given the option to play Thursday morning as well. Manager Alex Cora stated he wants to see Pedroia play back-to-back days before making a decision on his reinstatement from the disabled list.