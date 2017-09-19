Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to play Wednesday
Manager John Farrell expects Pedroia (nose) to return to the lineup Wednesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
Pedroia will not start Tuesday, a day after being struck in the face by a ball he fouled off the ground, but he appears to have avoided any sort of serious setback; the Red Sox decided a CAT scan to further examine his injury was unnecessary. Pedroia will be available in an emergency Tuesday night, and is on track to rejoin Boston's lineup Wednesday evening.
