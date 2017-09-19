Play

Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia: Expected to play Wednesday

Manager John Farrell expects Pedroia (nose) to return to the lineup Wednesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Pedroia will not start Tuesday, a day after being struck in the face by a ball he fouled off the ground, but he appears to have avoided any sort of serious setback; the Red Sox decided a CAT scan to further examine his injury was unnecessary. Pedroia will be available in an emergency Tuesday night, and is on track to rejoin Boston's lineup Wednesday evening.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast